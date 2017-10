Nov 29 (Reuters) - The International Council of Shopping Centers: * Icsc says November same-store sales ex-drugstores up 1.7 percent versus

estimate 4.5 percent-5.5 percent * Icsc sees December same-store sales ex-drugstores up 4 percent - 4.5 percent * Icsc sees same-store sales for November-December period up 3 percent,

excluding drugstores