U.S. retailer Meijer to pay $2 mln fine over recalled items
#Consumer Goods and Retail
September 17, 2014 / 4:00 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. retailer Meijer to pay $2 mln fine over recalled items

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 17 (Reuters) - U.S. retailer Meijer Inc has agreed to pay a $2 million civil penalty to settle charges that it sold a dozen recalled consumer products, the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) said on Wednesday.

Commission staff members had charged that the Grand Rapids, Michigan, company resold about 1,700 recalled items between April 2010 and April 2011, the commission said in a statement.

The recalled items included Discovery Kids lamps, Hoover vacuum cleaners, Fisher-Price tricycles and a Black & Decker sander.

Commission staff alleged that Meijer distributed recalled products through a system it ran with a contractor. The staff contended the company also was told about products the contractor handled but failed keep recalled products from being distributed, the statement said.

“In agreeing to the settlement, Meijer neither admits nor denies CPSC staff’s charges. Meijer is not aware of any additional reported incidents or injuries associated with the recalled products,” it said.

In an email, a Meijer spokesman said: “This fine is for an error that initially occurred more than four years ago. Meijer has long since put processes in place to help ensure this doesn’t happen again.”

The commission accepted the settlement accord provisionally in a 5-0 vote. (Reporting by Ian Simpson)

