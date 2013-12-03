FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Earlier deals dilute U.S. Thanksgiving weekend sales-ShopperTrak
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
December 3, 2013 / 2:41 PM / 4 years ago

Earlier deals dilute U.S. Thanksgiving weekend sales-ShopperTrak

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 3 (Reuters) - Retailers rolled out holiday promotions earlier in November this year, denting sales growth over the Thanksgiving weekend that typically marks the beginning of the holiday spending period, according to data released on Tuesday by ShopperTrak.

Total in-store sales between Thanksgiving Day on Thursday and Sunday rose 1 percent compared to the same period last year while the number of visits to stores fell 4 percent, the retail tracking firm said.

The company has forecast sales at stores will rise 2.4 percent for the season.

“Retailers stretched Black Friday deals and promotions across November - removing the focus from just one big day of shopping,” said ShopperTrak founder Bill Martin.

During “Black Weekend” 2013, shoppers spent an estimated $22.2 billion, compared to last year’s $22 billion, said ShopperTrak.

On Sunday, the National Retail Federation estimated Americans had spent 2.9 percent less over the weekend. (Reporting by Phil Wahba in New York; Editing by Krista Hughes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
