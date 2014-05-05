FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Eight circus acrobats hurt after Rhode Island rigging collapse
May 5, 2014 / 1:25 PM / 3 years ago

Eight circus acrobats hurt after Rhode Island rigging collapse

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 5 (Reuters) - Eight circus acrobats were hospitalized on Monday, with two in critical condition, a day after the rigging they were hanging from collapsed during a performance in Providence, Rhode Island, badly injuring the performers and shocking the audience.

In addition to the two people critically hurt, three were in serious condition, and three others in good condition, according to a spokeswoman for Rhode Island Hospital, where the acrobats were brought after the rig from which they hung by the hair gave way during a performance of the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus.

The Occupational Health and Safety Administration was investigating the cause of the collapse on Monday, a spokesman said.

Feld Entertainment, the company that produced the show, canceled Monday’s scheduled performances as it looked into the cause of the collapse.

The company’s other productions include Disney On Ice, off-road motorcycle racing and monster truck shows.

In 2011, Feld Entertainment paid $270,000 to settle charges by the Department of Agriculture that Ringling animals were mistreated.

The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals agreed in 2012 to pay $9.3 million to Feld Entertainment to settle a lawsuit brought by the company in response to dismissed legal claims that Ringling mistreated elephants. (Editing by Bernadette Baum)

