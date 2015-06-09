REFILE-Rhode Island state judge approves pension settlement

(Refiles to fix typo in headline)

NEW YORK, June 9 (Reuters) - A Rhode Island state judge on Tuesday approved a settlement that would end litigation over a sweeping 2011 public pension overhaul that garnered national attention.

Rhode Island’s changes, championed by then Treasurer and now Governor Gina Raimondo, were a model of reform at a time when many U.S. states struggled to rein in pension costs. Unions sued over the state’s reforms, but they later struck a deal.

After that agreement collapsed, they reached a settlement that came before Superior Court Judge Sarah Taft-Carter.

On Thursday she said in a written decision that the settlement was not the "perfect solution," but was "fair, reasonable and adequate."