Rhode Island state judge approves pension settlement

(Reuters) - A Rhode Island state judge on Tuesday approved a settlement that would end litigation over a sweeping 2011 public pension overhaul that garnered national attention.

The settlement was not the “perfect solution,” but was “fair, reasonable and adequate,” wrote Superior Court Judge Sarah Taft-Carter in a decision.

Rhode Island’s changes, championed by then treasurer and now Governor Gina Raimondo, were a model of reform at a time when many U.S. states struggled to rein in pension costs. Unions sued over the state’s reforms, but they later struck a deal.

After that agreement collapsed, they reached a settlement that came before Taft-Carter.

The agreement preserved roughly 90 percent of the savings hammered out in the original reforms. It pushes back some retirement age requirements and offers small cost of living adjustments. After approval, it must be passed by lawmakers.

“This settlement is in the best long-term interests of all Rhode Islanders and will keep our state on a path toward financial stability, economic growth, and job creation,” Raimondo, a Democrat, said in a statement.

Not all 60,000 workers affected by the plan agree with the settlement, and anger erupted during days of hearings in Providence as people testified on whether the deal was fair.

The Employees’ Retirement System of Rhode Island was not immediately available for comment.

Still, there were questions raised about how much the overhaul would help the state’s financial position.

“While they have successfully resolved their differences... I believe funding challenges will remain a significant challenge for them for the foreseeable future,” said Richard Dreyfuss, adjunct fellow at the Manhattan Institute’s Center for State and Local Leadership.

Four years ago as treasurer, Raimondo spearheaded the state’s efforts to raise the retirement age, suspend cost of living adjustments for retirees and move some onto a hybrid 401(k)-style plan.

The reforms, estimated to save taxpayers about $4 billion while preserving the retirement system, helped propel her to the governor’s office.

Raimondo said at her inauguration in January that she wanted to eliminate the state’s structural deficit over the next several years, as she painted a bleak economic picture of Rhode Island, its manufacturing base withered over the decades with little else to take its place.

Last year, the state had the highest unemployment rate of all U.S. states for nine straight months, she noted, and it has ranked near the bottom of states where companies want to do business.