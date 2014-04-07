FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rhode Island police reject pension settlement, trial date stays in place
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 7, 2014 / 11:26 PM / 3 years ago

Rhode Island police reject pension settlement, trial date stays in place

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 7 (Reuters) - A Sept. 15 trial date for litigation over Rhode Island’s 2011 pension reforms remains in place if the state and public labor unions cannot settle their dispute, Rhode Island Superior Court Judge Sarah Taft-Carter said on Monday.

The judge, who is overseeing the case, ordered the parties back to mediation.

A settlement to end the litigation was voted down by police union members, the Associated Press reported.

The state’s overhaul of its public pension system has been used by other state and local governments across the United States as a model to rein in the ballooning cost of retirement benefits for public sector workers.

But public labor unions sued over the changes. Retirees, firefighters and teachers have all signed off on the agreement already, the AP reported.

A representative for the police union could not immediately be reached on Monday. (Reporting by Hilary Russ in New York)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.