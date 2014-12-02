Jury trial planned for Rhode Island pension reform lawsuit

(Reuters) - A Rhode Island judge on Tuesday agreed to send a union-backed lawsuit over the state’s sweeping 2011 public pension reform to a jury trial, scheduled for April 20, a court spokesman confirmed.

The pension changes were spearheaded by Treasurer Gina Raimondo, who will take office as Governor in January after winning at the polls in November, at least in part because of her pension efforts.

Rhode Island’s overhaul has been used by other state and local governments across the United States as a model to rein in ballooning costs of retirement benefits for public-sector workers.

The 2011 changes suspended cost-of-living adjustments, raised the retirement age, moved workers onto a hybrid pension plan and reduced future benefits for current employees.

A deal that Raimondo and other state officials reached this year with firefighters, teachers and retirees would have avoided a trial. But police union members rejected the agreement, prompting mediation to fail in April.

The ruling from the bench by Superior Court Judge Sarah Taft-Carter may be the first-ever jury trial ordered for any challenges to public pension reforms by U.S. states and cities in recent years.

“I‘m not aware of any of (the other pension reform lawsuits) going to a jury trial,” said James Spiotto, a consultant and long-time former public finance lawyer in Chicago.

Both sides said they hoped to settle the case before it can go to trial.

Governor Lincoln Chafee said in a statement that he was pleased with the decision to grant the state’s request for a jury trial.

“Nevertheless, I continue to hope that settlement discussions will be revisited when the General Assembly returns in January,” he said.

In Rhode Island, judges tend to grant jury trials when requested, said Robert Walsh, executive director of NEA Rhode Island, a plaintiff in the case.

“I‘m not surprised at the ruling, and I‘m not upset at the ruling,” said Walsh, who has been at the negotiating table. “The vast majority of the parties on both sides are still amenable to continuing settlement discussions and not have this end up in protracted litigation.”