New deal offered in Rhode Island public pension lawsuit
April 2, 2015 / 11:01 PM / 2 years ago

New deal offered in Rhode Island public pension lawsuit

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 2 (Reuters) - A new settlement was proposed on Thursday that could end the bulk of contentious litigation over 2011 public pension reforms in Rhode Island, some of the most far-reaching in the nation.

The settlement proposal comes as the state and public labor unions, which sued over changes to public employees’ pensions, sought to avoid a potentially lengthy and expensive trial scheduled to start on April 20.

“The proposal keeps our state on a path toward financial stability,” said Governor Gina Raimondo in a statement on Thursday.

Last year, state officials reached an agreement with firefighters, teachers and retirees. But police union members rejected that agreement and mediations halted.

The 2011 changes suspended cost-of-living adjustments, raised the retirement age, moved workers onto a hybrid pension plan and reduced future benefits for current employees.

Superior Court Judge Sarah Taft-Carter on Thursday scrapped the April trial date after retired Rhode Island Supreme Court Chief Justice Frank Williams, who served as mediator, announced the proposed settlement agreement in court, according to local media reports. Taft-Carter gave the parties to the litigation until March 18 to implement the settlement, one local report said. (Reporting by Hilary Russ in New York; Editing by Steve Orlofky)

