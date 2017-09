June 18 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services removed its threat of a Rhode Island downgrade on Wednesday, citing lawmakers’ passage of a fiscal 2015 budget that includes $12.3 million to pay for bonds issued on behalf of ex-Boston Red Sox pitcher Curt Schilling’s now-defunct video game company.

S&P affirmed its ‘AA’ rating on the state’s general obligation bonds and removed its creditwatch negative. The bonds have a stable outlook. (Reporting by Hilary Russ; Editing by Chris Reese)