FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rhode Island deal would reduce unfunded liability to $5 bln
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 14, 2014 / 9:31 PM / 4 years ago

Rhode Island deal would reduce unfunded liability to $5 bln

Tim McLaughlin

1 Min Read

PROVIDENCE, Rhode Island, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Rhode Island officials on Friday said they reached a proposed settlement in its pension reform battle, a move that could reduce the plan’s unfunded liability to $5.05 billion from a level that had approached $9 billion.

Rhode Island’s pension reform is considered among the most far-reaching of any state in the United States. Attorneys, organized labor and many in the $3.7 trillion U.S. municipal bond market have been waiting to see the outcome of mediation, including details of the settlement, for indications of what kind of pension changes could potentially survive challenges in other places.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.