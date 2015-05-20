Rhode Island argues in court for sweeping pension reform approval

(Reuters) - A public pension overhaul in Rhode Island was “right for the state,” a state lawyer argued in court on Wednesday in an effort to win approval for a settlement that would end litigation over sweeping 2011 reforms that garnered national attention and inflamed local emotions.

Rhode Island’s far-reaching retirement system changes, championed by then Treasurer and now Governor Gina Raimondo, served as a model of reform at a time when many U.S. states struggled to rein in ballooning pension costs. Several state pension systems, including Illinois and New Jersey, still face huge gaps and low funding levels.

Labor unions sued over Rhode Island’s changes, but they later struck a deal with the state. That agreement collapsed, but they reached another that is now before Superior Court Judge Sarah Taft-Carter, who gave preliminary approval earlier this year.

The settlement amends provisions in the 2011 reforms and, if approved, must be passed by the legislature in order to take effect.

Not all of the 60,000 workers affected by the case agree with the settlement, and anger could erupt over the next several days of hearings in a Providence courtroom as Taft-Carter listens to 69 people testify whether the settlement is fair.

Some are former teachers and courtroom clerks who will detail the excessive financial burdens the deal represents and “breathe life into the violations of their rights,” their lawyer, Miriam Weizenbaum, told Taft-Carter.

They “worked in the past for future pay that is being denied,” she said, adding they met their legal obligations and that the state is breaking those laws. By agreeing to this deal, she said, the state would be given “carte blanche” to do it again in other matters.

But John Tarantino, an attorney for the state, said the reduced benefits provided much-needed savings for the state.

The deal preserves roughly 90 percent of the savings hammered out in the original reforms. It pushes back some retirement age requirements and offers small cost of living adjustments.

Four years ago as Treasurer, Raimondo spearheaded the state’s efforts to raise the retirement age, suspend cost of living adjustments for public workers and move them onto a hybrid 401(k)-style plan.

The reforms, estimated to save taxpayers about $4 billion while preserving the retirement system, helped propel her to the governor’s office. (Additional writing by Hilary Russ)