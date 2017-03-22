By Lesley Wroughton
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON The United States pulled out of a
regional hearing held on Tuesday to discuss the possible
effects on human rights from executive orders signed by U.S.
President Donald Trump targeting immigrants and refugees,
organizers said.
The hearing by the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights
(IACHR), created by the 35-nation Organization of American
States (OAS) to protect human rights in the Americas, follows
concerns over the impact of three executive orders signed by
Trump, including plans to build a wall on the border with
Mexico.
The U.S. government has appealed a federal judge's halt on
Trump's ban on refugees and travelers from six predominantly
Muslim countries. Trump said the ban was needed to protect the
country from Islamist militants but immigration advocates said
it discriminated against Muslims.
Maria Isabel Rivero, a spokeswoman for the IACHR, said the
United States advised the commission on Monday it would not
attend the panel, which includes representatives from a number
of regional human rights and immigration groups.
"If the member state doesn't want to be represented there is
nothing we can do about it but the hearing goes ahead anyway,"
Rivero said.
State Department spokesman Mark Toner said government
lawyers felt it would not have been appropriate to discuss the
executive orders while some are under review by U.S. courts.
"We did inform the IACHR of our inability to attend these
particular hearings because of ongoing litigation around some of
these executive orders," Toner told a conference call with
reporters.
"We did not feel we could address concerns in an open
hearing," he added.
Marselha Goncalves Margerin, advocacy director at Amnesty
International, said the lack of U.S. representation at the panel
showed " a total disregard of its commitment to human rights."
She said while it was not unprecedented that member states
that are the focus of a hearing do not attend, the panel was an
opportunity for the United States to explain the executive
orders.
"The U.S. has attended these hearings for the last eight
years," said Goncalves Margerin. "By failing to be present at
this hearing, the U.S. joins Cuba and Venezuela in turning its
back on people in the Americas who seek justice for human rights
abuses."