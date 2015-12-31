FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-U.S. oil drillers cut rigs for a 6th week in 7 -Baker Hughes
December 31, 2015 / 6:06 PM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-U.S. oil drillers cut rigs for a 6th week in 7 -Baker Hughes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds dropped numbers in second paragraph, corrects total
number of rigs cut since summer to 136 from 134)
    Dec 31 (Reuters) - U.S. energy firms cut oil rigs for a
sixth week in the last seven, data showed on Thursday, a sign
drillers were still waiting for higher prices before returning
to the well pad.
    Drillers removed 2 oil rigs in the week ended Dec. 31,
bringing the total rig count down to 536, oil services company
Baker Hughes Inc said in its closely followed report.
    That decrease brought the total rig count down to about a
third of the roughly 1,500 oil rigs operating a year ago. Since
the end of the summer, drillers have cut 136 oil rigs.
    Baker Hughes issued the report a day ahead of its usual
weekly release, due to Friday's New Year holiday.
  

 (Reporting by Barani Krishnan; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
