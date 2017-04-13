FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
REFILE-U.S. drillers add oil rigs for 13th week in a row -Baker Hughes
April 13, 2017 / 5:10 PM / 4 months ago

REFILE-U.S. drillers add oil rigs for 13th week in a row -Baker Hughes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

 (Corrects dateline to April 13)
    April 13 (Reuters) - U.S. drillers added oil rigs for a 13th
week in a row, extending a recovery as energy companies boost
spending on new production to take advantage of a recovery in
crude prices.
    Drillers added 11 oil rigs in the week to April 13, bringing
the total count up to 683, the highest since April 2015, energy
services firm Baker Hughes Inc         said on Thursday.
RIG-OL-USA-BHI 
    During the same week a year ago there were 351 active oil
rigs. 
     

    
 (Reporting by David Gaffen; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

