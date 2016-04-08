US oil drillers cut rigs for 3rd week to Nov 2009 lows -Baker Hughes

April 8 (Reuters) - U.S. energy firms cut oil rigs for a third week in a row to the lowest level since November 2009, oil services company Baker Hughes Inc said Friday, as energy firms keep slashing spending despite a roughly 50 percent jump in crude futures since hitting a near 13-year low in February. Drillers cut 8 oil rigs in the week to April 8, bringing the total rig count down to 354, Baker Hughes said in its closely followed report. RIG-OL-USA-BHI The number of U.S. oil rigs currently operating compares with the 760 rigs operating in the same week a year ago. In 2015, drillers cut on average 18 oil rigs per week for a total of 963 for the year, the biggest annual decline since at least 1988 amid the biggest rout in crude prices in a generation. Before this week, drillers cut on average 13 oil rigs per week for a total of 174 so far this year. Energy firms have sharply reduced oil and natural gas drilling since the selloff in crude markets began in mid-2014. U.S. crude futures collapsed from over $107 a barrel in June 2014 to a near 13-year low around $26 in February. U.S. drilling services company Patterson-UTI Energy Inc said it had 64 drilling rigs in operation in March, compared with 142 during the same month in 2015. Despite the challenges energy firms are facing, the U.S. Justice Department this week filed a lawsuit to stop Halliburton Co from buying Baker Hughes, arguing the combination of the No. 2 and No. 3 oil services companies would hurt competition in the sector. But with U.S. crude futures trading around $40 a barrel, up about 50 percent since hitting the February low, some analysts think the rig count will rise later this year and next year as prices increase. Looking forward, U.S. crude futures were fetching around $42 a barrel for the balance of 2016 and about $44 for calendar 2017. (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)