FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
U.S. oil drillers cut rigs despite $50 crude -Baker Hughes
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 27, 2016 / 5:10 PM / a year ago

U.S. oil drillers cut rigs despite $50 crude -Baker Hughes

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

By Scott DiSavino
    May 27 (Reuters) - U.S. oil drillers cut rigs for a ninth
week in the last 10, energy services company Baker Hughes Inc
 said on Friday, despite crude prices this week testing a
seven-month high at $50 a barrel.
    That is a key level that analysts and producers said would
trigger a return to the well pad.
    Drillers cut 2 oil rigs in the week to May 27, bringing the
total rig count down to 316, the lowest level since October 2009
and about half the 646 rigs a year ago, Baker Hughes said in its
closely followed report. RIG-OL-USA-BHI
    Before this week, drillers cut on average 11 oil rigs per
week for a total of 218 so far this year.
    They cut on average 18 oil rigs per week for a total of 963
in 2015, the biggest annual decline since at least 1988 amid the
biggest rout in crude prices in a generation.
    The rig count has dropped since hitting a peak of 1,609 in
October 2014 as U.S. crude futures fell from over $107 a
barrel mid-2014 to a near 13-year low around $26 in February.
    U.S. oil futures have recouped about half of their
losses and broke above the $50-mark on Thursday and were trading
around $49 on Friday with analysts predicting range-bound
markets for the next few months as supply outages slowly help
clear a glut of crude. 
    U.S. oil executives and analysts have said any price rise
above $50 could fuel a resurgence in new drilling projects.
     
    "For approximately two weeks, crude has held steady in the
$45-50 range. During the first quarter earnings season, a number
of exploration and production companies indicated that prices
near that range could lead them to add rigs," analysts at
Simmons & Co, energy specialists at U.S. investment bank Piper
Jaffray, said this week in a note.
    "These anecdotes lead us to believe that a modest
improvement in the rig count could develop beginning in the
coming weeks," Simmons said.
    The U.S. rig count generally reacts to prices with a three
or four-month lag.
    Further ahead, crude futures were fetching around $50 for
the balance of 2016 and over $51 for calendar 2017
.

    
 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Marguerita Choy and
Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.