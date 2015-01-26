FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New York clinic that treated comic Joan Rivers sued over her death
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
January 26, 2015 / 10:42 PM / 3 years ago

New York clinic that treated comic Joan Rivers sued over her death

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 26 (Reuters) - The daughter of the late comedienne Joan Rivers has filed a medical malpractice lawsuit against the New York outpatient clinic that treated the entertainer a week before her death last year.

Rivers, who was 81, suffered cardiac arrest during an examination of her throat and vocal cords at the Yorkville Endoscopy center on Manhattan’s Upper East Side and subsequently died in a New York hospital.

The lawsuit was filed by her daughter, Melissa Rivers, on Monday in New York state Supreme Court seeking unspecified compensatory and punitive damages. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Writing by Steve Gorman: Editing by Cynthia Johnston)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.