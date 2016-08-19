FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AT&T, Apple, Google to work on 'robocall' crackdown
August 19, 2016 / 1:10 PM / a year ago

AT&T, Apple, Google to work on 'robocall' crackdown

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Aug 19 (Reuters) - The chief executive of AT&T will announce Friday that 33 companies including the telecom giant, Alphabet Inc, Apple Inc and Comcast Corp are joining an effort with the U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to crackdown on robocalls.

AT&T chairman and CEO Randall Stephenson will make the announcement at the first "Robocall Strike Force" meeting at the FCC later on Friday, the company said. FCC chairman Tom Wheeler in July wrote major companies about robocalls. The strike force will report to the commission by Oct. 19 on "concrete plans to accelerate the development and adoption of new tools and solutions," Stephenson said. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
