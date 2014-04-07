FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Actor Mickey Rooney, America's boy next door, dies at 93
April 7, 2014 / 3:40 AM / 3 years ago

Actor Mickey Rooney, America's boy next door, dies at 93

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 6 (Reuters) - Actor Mickey Rooney, the pint-sized screen dynamo of the 1930s and 1940s best known for his boy-next-door role in the Andy Hardy movies, died on Sunday at 93, the TMZ celebrity website reported.

Rooney, who was one of the biggest box office stars of the movies’ studio era, had been ill for some time, TMZ said. It did not give a cause of death and a spokesman was not immediately available for comment.

Rooney, who spent almost his entire life in show business, teamed up with Judy Garland in the 1939 movie muscial “Babes in Arms.” He also starred with Elizabeth Taylor in 1944’s “National Velvet,” which launched Taylor’s career.

Rooney was best known for his role as Andy Hardy, the popular all-American teenager, which he portrayed in about 20 movies.

Rooney was married eight times, the first time to screen beauty Ava Gardner. Asked once if he would marry all his eight wives again, he said, “Absolutely. I loved every one of them.” (Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Kevin Gray and Michael Perry)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
