Obama says surprised Russia held off so long on arms deal with Iran
April 17, 2015 / 5:06 PM / 2 years ago

Obama says surprised Russia held off so long on arms deal with Iran

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 17 (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama said on Friday he was surprised Russia had waited as long as it did to seal a deal to sell missile defense systems to Iran, given the tensions between Russia and the United States.

Obama said the sale was initially set to occur in 2009, but Russia put it on hold at the United States’ request. Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday the sale was resumed because of progress in nuclear talks with Iran. (Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Doina Chiacu)

