Canada testing for feed additive in meat headed for Russia

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Dec 7 (Reuters) - The Canadian government started testing on Friday for the feed additive ractopamine in pork and beef to be shipped to Russia, in order to comply with a new Russian requirement, a top Canadian pork industry official told Reuters.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has provided meat processors with testing guidelines and is responsible for signing certificates to make sure the products meet Russian standards, said Jacques Pomerleau, executive director of Canada Pork International.