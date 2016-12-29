FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. House Speaker Ryan says Obama sanctions against Russia overdue
December 29, 2016 / 7:47 PM / 8 months ago

U.S. House Speaker Ryan says Obama sanctions against Russia overdue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 29 (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan said on Thursday Russia "has consistently sought to undermine" U.S. interests and sanctions imposed by the Obama administration on Russia were overdue.

"While today's action by the administration is overdue, it is an appropriate way to end eight years of failed policy with Russia," Ryan said in a statement. "And it serves as a prime example of this administration's ineffective foreign policy that has left America weaker in the eyes of the world." (Reporting by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Chris Reese)

