White House says it did not leak material used in NBC report

WASHINGTON, Jan 6 (Reuters) - The White House said on Friday material used in an NBC report about alleged Russian hacking to influence the 2016 U.S. election was not leaked by the White House.

President-elect Donald Trump said earlier on Friday that he would ask congressional committees to investigate NBC's receipt of top secret information.

"I certainly feel confident in saying that is not material that was leaked to the public by the White House," White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters at a daily briefing. (Reporting by Jeff Maso and Susan Heavey; Writing by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by David Alexander)