FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Accused Russian agent pleads guilty in U.S. over tech smuggling scheme
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
September 9, 2015 / 6:30 PM / 2 years ago

Accused Russian agent pleads guilty in U.S. over tech smuggling scheme

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 9 (Reuters) - A Texas man who U.S. authorities said was the central figure in a scheme to illegally export microelectronic components for use by Russia’s military and spy agencies pleaded guilty on Wednesday.

Alexander Fishenko, a resident of Houston, Texas and dual U.S.-Russian citizen, pleaded guilty in federal court in Brooklyn, New York, to all of the charges against him, less than two weeks before he was set to face trial.

The plea, announced by Acting Brooklyn U.S. Attorney Kelly Currie, came almost three years after Fishenko and 10 other individuals were first charged in connection with what authorities said was an elaborate procurement network. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Alan Crosby)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.