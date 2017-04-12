* Russia calls U.S. rhetoric primitive and loutish
* Volley of hostile statements timed as Tillerson sits for
talks
* Putin doubles down on support for Assad
By Yeganeh Torbati and Vladimir Soldatkin
MOSCOW, April 12 Vladimir Putin said on
Wednesday trust had eroded between the United States and Russia
under President Donald Trump, as Moscow delivered an unusually
hostile reception to Secretary of State Rex Tillerson in a
face-off over Syria.
Any hope in Russia that the Trump administration would
herald less confrontational relations has been dashed in the
past week after the new U.S. leader fired missiles at Syria to
punish Moscow's ally for its suspected use of poison gas.
Just as Tillerson sat down for talks, a senior Russian
official assailed the "primitiveness and loutishness" of U.S.
rhetoric, part of a volley of statements that appeared timed to
maximise the awkwardness during the first visit by a member of
Trump's cabinet.
"One could say that the level of trust on a working level,
especially on the military level, has not improved but has
rather deteriorated," Putin said in an interview broadcast on
Russian television moments after Tillerson sat down with Russian
Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in an ornate hall.
Putin doubled down on Russia's support for Syrian President
Bashar al-Assad, repeating denials that Assad's government was
to blame for the gas attack last week and adding a new theory
that the attack may have been faked by Assad's enemies.
Moments earlier, Lavrov greeted Tillerson with unusually icy
remarks, denouncing the missile strike on Syria as illegal and
accusing Washington of behaving unpredictably.
"I won’t hide the fact that we have a lot of questions,
taking into account the extremely ambiguous and sometimes
contradictory ideas which have been expressed in Washington
across the whole spectrum of bilateral and multilateral
affairs," Lavrov said.
"And of course, that’s not to mention that apart from the
statements, we observed very recently the extremely worrying
actions, when an illegal attack against Syria was undertaken."
Lavrov also noted that many key State Department posts
remain vacant since the new administration took office -- a
point of sensitivity in Washington.
One of Lavrov's deputies was even more undiplomatic.
"In general, primitiveness and loutishness are very
characteristic of the current rhetoric coming out of Washington.
We'll hope that this doesn't become the substance of American
policy," Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told Russia's
state-owned RIA news agency.
"As a whole, the administration's stance with regards to
Syria remains a mystery. Inconsistency is what comes to mind
first of all."
Tillerson kept to more calibrated remarks, saying his aim
was "to further clarify areas of sharp difference so that we can
better understand why these differences exist and what the
prospects for narrowing those differences may be."
"I look forward to a very open, candid, frank exchange so
that we can better define the U.S.-Russian relationship from
this point forward," he told Lavrov.
After journalists were ushered out of the room, Lavrov's
spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, wrote on her Facebook page that
U.S. journalists travelling with Tillerson had behaved as if
they were in a "bazaar" by shouting questions to Lavrov.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tillerson might meet
Putin later on Wednesday if the two top diplomats decided it
would be useful to brief the Russian president on their talks.
But Peskov too did not hold back his criticism, saying calls
from Western powers for Russia to cut support for Assad amounted
to giving terrorists a free hand.
Moscow's hostility to Trump administration figures is a
sharp change from last year, when Putin hailed Trump as a strong
figure and Russian state television was consistently full of
effusive praise for him.
COVER-UP
The White House has accused Moscow of trying to cover up
Assad's use of chemical weapons after the attack on a town
killed 87 people last week.
Trump responded to the gas attack by firing 59 cruise
missiles at a Syrian air base on Friday. Washington warned
Moscow, and Russian troops at the base were not hit.
Moscow has stood by Assad, saying the poison gas belonged to
rebels, an explanation Washington dismisses as beyond credible.
Putin said that either gas belonging to the rebels was released
when it was hit by a Syrian strike on a rebel arms dump, or the
rebels faked the incident to discredit Assad.
Trump came to the presidency promising to seek closer ties
with Russia and greater cooperation fighting against their
common enemy in Syria, Islamic State. Tillerson is a former oil
executive who was awarded Russia's Order of Friendship by Putin.
Last week's poison gas attack and the U.S. retaliation
upended what many in Moscow hoped would be a transformation in
relations between the two countries, which reached a post-Cold
War low under Trump's predecessor Barack Obama.
The United States and its European allies imposed financial
sanctions on Russia in 2014 after Putin seized territory from
neighbouring Ukraine.
Washington is leading a campaign of air strikes in Syria
against Islamic State fighters and has backed rebels fighting
against Assad during a six-year civil war, but until last week
the United States had avoided directly targeting the Syrian
government.
Russia, meanwhile, intervened in the civil war on Assad's
side in 2015 and has troops on the ground, which it says are
advising government forces. Both Washington and Moscow say their
main enemy is Islamic State, although they back opposing sides
in the wider civil war which has killed more than 400,000 people
and spawned the world's worst refugee crisis.
In an interview with the Fox Business Network, Trump said he
was not planning to order U.S. forces into Syria, but that he
had to respond to the images of dead children poisoned in the
gas attack.
"We’re not going into Syria," he said in excerpts of the
interview on the station's website. "But when I see people using
horrible, horrible chemical weapons ... and see these beautiful
kids that are dead in their father's arms, or you see kids
gasping for life ... when you see that, I immediately called
(Defense Secretary) General Mattis."
Tillerson travelled to Moscow with a joint message from
Western powers that Russia should withdraw its support for Assad
after a meeting of the Group of Seven industrialised economies
also attended by Middle East allies.
Some of Washington's allies had been wary of Trump, who
spoke during his election campaign of seeking closer ties with
Moscow and questioned the value of U.S. support for its
traditional friends. Tillerson's mission sees the Trump
administration taking on the traditional U.S. role as spokesman
for a unified Western position.
Trump's relations with Russia are also a domestic issue, as
U.S. intelligence agencies have accused Moscow of using computer
hacking to intervene in the election to help Trump win. The FBI
is investigating whether any Trump campaign figures colluded
with Moscow, which the White House denies.
