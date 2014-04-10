FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 10, 2014 / 8:26 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. warns Russia over any oil-for-goods deal with Iran

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 10 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew told his Russian counterpart on Thursday that any oil-for-goods deal Moscow might strike with Iran could run afoul of U.S. sanctions.

“Secretary Lew reiterated our serious concerns regarding reports of a possible deal between Russia and Iran involving oil-for-goods,” a Treasury spokesperson said in a statement after Lew met with Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov.

“He made clear that such a deal ... could trigger sanctions against any entity or individual involved in any related transactions,” the spokesperson said. (Reporting by Timothy Ahmann; Editing by James Dalgleish)

