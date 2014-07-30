Russia says U.S. accusations over nuclear treaty "unfounded"

MOSCOW, July 30 (Reuters) - Russia on Wednesday dismissed Washington’s accusations that it has violated the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Treaty as “unfounded”, and said it had its own complaints against the United States over the treaty.

“We have amassed many complaints to the U.S. in the context of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Treaty. This includes ... production of armed drones by the Americans, which ... fall into the category of ground-based cruise missiles as defined by the Treaty,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.