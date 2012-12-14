FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama signs Russia trade, human rights bill
December 14, 2012 / 6:35 PM / in 5 years

Obama signs Russia trade, human rights bill

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 14 (Reuters) - President Barack Obama on Friday signed into law a bill that modernizes U.S. trade relations with Russia by ending a Cold War-era provision, but also punishes Russian human rights violators.

Russia has objected strongly to the human rights component of the legislation named after Sergei Magnitsky, a Russian anti-corruption lawyer who died in 2009 in a Russian jail.

On Friday, the lower house of Russia’s parliament gave preliminary approval to a tit-for-tat measure against U.S. human rights violators.

