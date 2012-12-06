FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia says US rights bill 'absurd', may retaliate
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 6, 2012 / 6:20 PM / in 5 years

Russia says US rights bill 'absurd', may retaliate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Russia denounced as “absurd” a trade bill that passed the U.S. Senate on Thursday with a provision to punish Russian human rights violators, and a senior Russian lawmaker said Moscow may respond with a similar law.

“The decision of the U.S. Senate...is a performance in the theatre of the absurd,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement on its website.

Alexei Pushkov, the head of the lower house of parliament’s international affairs committee told Itar-Tass that Moscow could pass a “corresponding law”.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.