Russia says US rights bill 'absurd', may retaliate

MOSCOW, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Russia denounced as “absurd” a trade bill that passed the U.S. Senate on Thursday with a provision to punish Russian human rights violators, and a senior Russian lawmaker said Moscow may respond with a similar law.

“The decision of the U.S. Senate...is a performance in the theatre of the absurd,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement on its website.

Alexei Pushkov, the head of the lower house of parliament’s international affairs committee told Itar-Tass that Moscow could pass a “corresponding law”.