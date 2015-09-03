UPDATE 2-U.S. sanctions Russia's state-owned arms exporter Rosoboronexport

(New throughout, adds congresswoman’s reaction, Pentagon response, more background on Pentagon purchases)

WASHINGTON, Sept 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. government has slapped sanctions on Russian state-owned arms exporter Rosoboronexport for violating a U.S. law restricting weapons trade with Iran, North Korea and Syria, barring future U.S. military purchases with the company.

The Pentagon last purchased Rosoboronexport helicopters to supply Afghan security forces in 2013, a Pentagon spokesperson said on Thursday. The State Department announced the sanctions on Wednesday.

The U.S. military’s purchase of equipment from the Russian company, given its sales of weapons to the government of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, had prompted bipartisan criticism in the U.S. Congress.

The Russian Foreign Ministry condemned the new U.S. sanctions, saying Moscow will take countermeasures, Interfax reported late on Wednesday.

Several other Russian, Chinese, and Sudanese firms were also listed in the U.S. State Department notice.

The Iran, North Korea, and Syria Nonproliferation Act prohibits trade with those countries of goods, services, or technology used to make weapons of mass destruction or cruise or ballistic missiles.

Russia has supported Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in a 4-1/2-year-old civil war, including by supplying him with military gear. Iran and North Korea are under United Nations arms embargoes.

The new sanctions prohibit the U.S. government from procuring goods or services from the listed entities, as well as selling them defense-related goods and services.

The Pentagon previously bought Russian Mi-17 helicopters for Afghan forces from Rosoboronexport, and a top U.S. general told a Senate committee in 2014 that barring dealings with the weapons exporter could be “catastrophic” for U.S. forces.

“The DoD (Department of Defense) has no new contracts with Rosoboronexport, nor will we enter into any new contracts with ROE,” said Maureen Schumann, a Pentagon spokesperson. The last aircraft was delivered in November 2014, Schumann said.

Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro, a Democrat from Connecticut, welcomed the sanctions in a statement.

“The Pentagon will finally have to end its relationship with Rosoboronexport and the other entities sanctioned once and for all,” she said. “Our government must stop filling the pockets of Russian arms dealers. It should instead support American jobs by allowing U.S. companies to compete for these contracts.”

The district DeLauro represents is home to helicopter manufacturer Sikorsky Aircraft, a division of United Technologies Corp.

Many of the other entities targeted on Wednesday already face multiple rounds of U.S. and international sanctions. (Reporting by Yeganeh Torbati and Jason Lange; Editing by Alan Crosby and David Gregorio)