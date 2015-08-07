FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Adding Gazprom oilfield to sanctions list damages U.S.-Russia relations -Kremlin
August 7, 2015 / 4:30 PM / 2 years ago

Adding Gazprom oilfield to sanctions list damages U.S.-Russia relations -Kremlin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Aug 7 (Reuters) - A U.S. decision to add Russia’s Yuzhno-Kirinskoye oil and gas field to its sanctions list has furthered damaged relations between Washington and Moscow, a Kremlin spokesman said on Friday.

“Unfortunately, (this decision) further damages our bilateral relations,” spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

The U.S. federal government earlier on Friday added the field, located in the Sea of Okhotsk of the Siberian coast and owned by Russia’s leading gas producer Gazprom, to its list of energy industry sector sanctions prompted by Moscow’s role in the Ukraine crisis.

Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova; Writing Jack Stubbs; Editing by David Evans

