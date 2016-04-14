FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 14, 2016 / 8:00 AM / a year ago

Russia says respected all safety rules in passes near U.S. warship -Ifax

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 14 (Reuters) - The crews of the Russian Su-24 bombers which flew near a U.S. guided missile destroyer in the Baltic Sea on Tuesday respected all safety rules, Interfax news agency quoted Russian Defence Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov as saying on Thursday.

The U.S. military said that the warplanes had simulated attack passes near the USS Donald Cook, with one official describing them as one of the most aggressive interactions in recent memory. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Dmitry Solovyov)

