U.S. releases photos, video of Russian flights near U.S. destroyer
April 13, 2016 / 6:45 PM / a year ago

U.S. releases photos, video of Russian flights near U.S. destroyer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. military on Wednesday released photos and video of Russian Sukhoi SU-24 attack aircraft making what it called very low, “aggressive” passes close to a U.S. guided missile destroyer operating in the Baltic Sea this week.

“We have deep concerns about the unsafe and unprofessional Russian flight maneuvers,” the U.S. military’s European Command said in a statement.

“These actions have the potential to unnecessarily escalate tensions between countries, and could result in a miscalculation or accident that could cause serious injury or death.”

Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by Toni Reinhold

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
