a year ago
Three arrested in alleged scheme to export sensitive U.S. technology to Russia
October 6, 2016 / 6:35 PM / a year ago

Three arrested in alleged scheme to export sensitive U.S. technology to Russia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - A U.S. citizen and two Russian nationals were arrested on Thursday on charges relating to the alleged illegal export of controlled technology from the United States to Russia, the Justice Department said.

The department said Alexey Barysheff of Brooklyn, New York - a naturalized U.S. citizen - was arrested for illegally exporting controlled technology. Russian nationals Dmitrii Aleksandrovich Karpenko and Alexey Krutilin, were simultaneously arrested on charges of conspiring with Barysheff, it said. (Reporting by Timothy Ahmann; Editing by James Dalgleish)

