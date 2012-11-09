FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US House expected to vote next week on Russia trade bill
Sections
Featured
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Google launches new phones, speakers in hardware push
Technology
Google launches new phones, speakers in hardware push
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 9, 2012 / 6:50 PM / 5 years ago

US House expected to vote next week on Russia trade bill

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Nov 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives is expected to vote next week on a long-delayed bill to ensure U.S. companies receive all the market opening benefits of Russia’s recent accession to the World Trade Organization, congressional aides said on Friday.

The House Rules Committee has scheduled a meeting late Tuesday afternoon on the legislation to establish “permanent normal trade relations” with Russia, setting the stage for a full House vote on the bill, the aides said.

The Senate would also have to approve the White House-backed legislation in order for Obama to sign it into law.

Business groups hope Congress will complete action on the legislation before lawmakers adjourn for the year.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.