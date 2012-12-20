Obama grants Russia 'permanent normal trade relations'

WASHINGTON, Dec 20 (Reuters) - President Barack Obama on Thursday formally granted “permanent normal trade relations” to Russia, following recent congressional action that cleared the way for him to remove a Cold War-era vestige on trade.

“The Russian Federation has been found to be in full compliance with the freedom of emigration requirement” under the 1974 Jackson-Vanik amendment, Obama said in a proclamation.

That provision tied favorable U.S. tariffs rates to the rights of Jews in the former Soviet Union to emigrate freely.