Obama grants Russia 'permanent normal trade relations'
December 20, 2012 / 3:30 PM / 5 years ago

Obama grants Russia 'permanent normal trade relations'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 20 (Reuters) - President Barack Obama on Thursday formally granted “permanent normal trade relations” to Russia, following recent congressional action that cleared the way for him to remove a Cold War-era vestige on trade.

“The Russian Federation has been found to be in full compliance with the freedom of emigration requirement” under the 1974 Jackson-Vanik amendment, Obama said in a proclamation.

That provision tied favorable U.S. tariffs rates to the rights of Jews in the former Soviet Union to emigrate freely.

