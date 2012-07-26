FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US House panel approves bill to upgrade Russia trade relations
July 26, 2012 / 2:35 PM / 5 years ago

US House panel approves bill to upgrade Russia trade relations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 26 (Reuters) - A key congressional committee on Thursday voted overwhelmingly to lift a Cold War-era restriction on trade with Russia, raising U.S. business community hopes the full Congress will approve the measure before lawmakers leave town next week.

The House of Representatives Ways and Means Committee, on a bipartisan voice vote, approved the bill ensuring U.S. companies share in the full benefits of Russia’s entry into the World Trade Organization on Aug. 22.

“We give up nothing with this legislation, not a single U.S. tariff, but we would obtain a powerful new enforcement tool and important rights” for U.S. companies in one of the world’s biggest emerging economies, Ways and Means Committee Chairman Dave Camp, a Michigan Republican, said.

Reporting By Doug Palmer; Editing by Vicki Allen

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
