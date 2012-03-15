Russia trade bill no "slam dunk" - Republican U.S. senator

WASHINGTON, March 15 (Reuters) - A senior Republican U.S. senator on Thursday warned the White House that passing legislation to bolster trade relations with Russia won’t be a “slam dunk” because of concerns over that country’s record on human rights and foreign policy actions.

“It’s simply unreasonable to belive that PNTR (permanent normal trade relations) can be extended to Russia without a more thorough examination of the issues,” Senator Jon Kyl, the No. 2 Republican in the Senate, said at a hearing on the issue. (Reporting By Doug Palmer)