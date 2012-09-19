FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
USTR Kirk eyes vote on Russia trade bill after election
September 19, 2012 / 2:05 PM / 5 years ago

USTR Kirk eyes vote on Russia trade bill after election

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 19 (Reuters) - U.S. Trade Representative Ron Kirk on Wednesday urged lawmakers to pass legislation to upgrade trade relations with Russia when they return after the November U.S. elections.

Kirk said it was critical to pass the legislation to ensure that U.S. companies share in the full market-opening benefits of Russia’s recent accession to the World Trade Organization.

Congress is set to adjourn this week so lawmakers can go home to campaign for re-election.

Action on the bill to grant “permanent normal trade relations” has been repeatedly delayed because of concern over Moscow’s record on human rights and its support for governments in Iran and Syria.

