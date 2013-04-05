Rutgers athletic director out in abuse scandal, media reports

NEWARK, N.J., April 5 (Reuters) - Rutgers University Athletic Director Tim Pernetti will leave his post in the wake of revelations that ousted men’s basketball coach Mike Rice had verbally and physically abused players, the Star-Ledger of New Jersey and ESPN reported on Friday.

The media outlets cited sources who were not authorized to speak publicly.

A Rutgers spokesman did not immediately respond to an e-mail seeking comment. (Reporting by David Jones, writing by Scott Malone; editing by Paul Thomasch)