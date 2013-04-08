FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Jersey's Rutgers to review handling of basketball abuse claim
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
April 8, 2013 / 1:41 PM / 4 years ago

New Jersey's Rutgers to review handling of basketball abuse claim

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEWARK, N.J., April 8 (Reuters) - Rutgers University on Monday said it plans to commission an independent review of its men’s basketball program, including how the university handled its investigation of allegations that its men’s basketball coach had physically and verbally abused players.

Rutgers, the largest public college in New Jersey, received a video last year showing the coach, Mike Rice, throwing basketballs at players’ heads and berating them with homophobic slurs during practice. The school suspended him for three games and fined him $50,000.

Last week Rutgers President Robert Barchi fired Rice after reviewing the videos, which the ESPN sports network had released publicly. The videos sparked outrage among Rutgers’ students, faculty and fans.

Three other officials have left in the wake of Rice’s ouster: Athletic Director Tim Pernetti, interim University General Counsel John Wolf, and Assistant Coach Jimmy Martelli. (Reporting by David Jones, writing by Scott Malone; editing by John Wallace)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.