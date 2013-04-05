Rutgers' athletic director resigns in wake of abuse scandal

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J., April 5 (Reuters) - Rutgers University Athletic Director Tim Pernetti resigned on Friday in the wake of a video that revealed the school’s ousted men’s basketball coach had physically and verbally abused players, university president Robert Barchi said.

Coach Mike Rice was fired earlier this week after ESPN aired a video showing him berating and hitting players on the team. Pernetti had seen it in the fall and briefly suspended Rice instead of firing him at the time.

Barchi said he first viewed the video on Tuesday.

“This was a failure of process. I regret that I did not ask to see the video when Tim first told me of its existence,” Barchi said. When he viewed the video, he “was deeply disturbed” by Rice’s behavior, which Barchi described as “much more abusive and pervasive” than he had expected. (Reporting by David Jones; Writing by Scott Malone; Editing by Gary Hill)