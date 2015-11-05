Obama says will cut South Africa's trade benefits in 60 days

WASHINGTON, Nov 5 (Reuters) - President Barack Obama on Thursday formally notified the U.S. Congress that he plans to cut South Africa’s access to trade benefits for its farm sector in 60 days over a longstanding fight over barriers to U.S. farm exports.

South Africa missed an Oct. 15 deadline to agree to new rules for imports of U.S. poultry and meat products. The country has banned U.S. poultry imports since last December after an outbreak of bird flu.