South Africa says ready to resolve farm export impasse with United States
November 6, 2015 / 10:38 AM / 2 years ago

South Africa says ready to resolve farm export impasse with United States

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAPE TOWN, Nov 6 (Reuters) - South Africa’s trade minister said on Friday the country was taking seriously a warning that the United States could revoke duty-free status for South African agricultural goods following a drawn-out dispute over U.S. chicken and meat exports.

U.S. President Barack Obama said on Thursday Pretoria was imposing several barriers to U.S. trade and he would revoke duty-free status for South African agricultural goods in 60 days under a program set up to help African exporters.

“We take the letter seriously as a warning that if we don’t conclude, this will happen,” Trade Minister Rob Davies told a news conference in Cape Town.

“We also believe that we are pretty close to resolving the sanitary matters that were outstanding.” (Editing by James Macharia)

