U.S. denies Endangered Species Act protection to sage grouse
September 22, 2015 / 2:37 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. denies Endangered Species Act protection to sage grouse

Sept 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. Interior Department has decided against extending Endangered Species Act protection to the greater sage grouse, Montana’s governor said on Tuesday ahead of a formal announcement expected from the Obama administration.

The decision climaxes a long-simmering debate over conservation of an imperiled ground-dwelling bird that has pitted environmental groups against energy developers, mining companies and ranchers in 11 Western states. (Reporting by Laura Zuckerman in Salmon, Idaho; Writing and additional reporting by Steve Gorman in Los Angeles; Editing by Eric Walsh)

