UPDATE 1-Salmonella linked to dog food, sickens at least 14 people
May 5, 2012 / 3:36 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Salmonella linked to dog food, sickens at least 14 people

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details on transmission of disease)

WASHINGTON, May 5 (Reuters) - An outbreak of a rare strain of salmonella poisoning linked to dog food has infected at least 14 people in nine states, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Prevention said.

Diamond Pet Foods produced the dry dog food at a South Carolina plant. The company voluntarily recalled three dry dog food products last month, the CDC said in a statement on Thursday.

Infections were reported from Oct. 8, 2011, to April 22, and five people were hospitalized. Cases were reported in Alabama, Connecticut, Michigan, Missouri, North Carolina, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Virginia.

Seven of 10 ill people said they had had contact with a dog in the week before becoming sick. Five sick people recalled the type of dog food with which they had contact, the statement said.

The bacteria is salmonella infantis, a rare strain, the CDC said.

Salmonella infections often cause diarrhea, fever and abdominal cramps and usually last four to seven days. Most people recover without treatment, but in rare cases it can be fatal.

Diamond Pet Foods has recalled bags of Diamond Naturals Lamb Meal & Rice dry dog food, Diamond Chicken Soup for the Pet Lover’s Soul Adult Light Formula dry dog food and Diamond Puppy Formula dry dog food.

Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Eric Beech

