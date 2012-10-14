FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Peanut company linked to US salmonella outbreak expands recall
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
October 14, 2012 / 3:47 PM / in 5 years

Peanut company linked to US salmonella outbreak expands recall

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 14 (Reuters) - The New Mexico food producer linked to salmonella-tainted peanut butter has expanded its recall to include raw and roasted peanuts, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said.

Sunland Inc has also halted production at its nut butter and peanut processing facilities, the FDA said on Saturday.

The moves came after food safety investigators looking into the tainted peanut butter inspected Sunland’s production line and found salmonella that DNA tests determined was identical to the strain that caused last month’s outbreak.

In all, 35 people in 19 states have been infected with salmonella, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in an outbreak linked to peanut butter made by Sunland that was sold under a variety of names, including Trader Joe’s brand Valencia Creamy Salted Peanut Butter with Sea Salt.

Salmonella typically causes diarrhea, fever and abdominal pain. It can be fatal for old people, young children and people with weakened immune systems.

A full list of the products Sunland is recalling can be found here. (Reporting by James B. Kelleher; Editing by Barbara Goldberg)

