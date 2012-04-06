FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US court hears Apple request to pull Samsung devices
April 6, 2012 / 5:30 PM / 6 years ago

US court hears Apple request to pull Samsung devices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 6 (Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Friday showed few signs it was prepared to support a request by Apple Inc to block immediately the sale of some Samsung Electronics smartphones and tablets.

In a high-stakes patent dispute, the court heard argument about whether a federal judge acted properly in December when she ruled that Apple failed to provide enough evidence to support an injunction of Samsung’s Galaxy line of products.

The appeals court judges reacted with skepticism to a premise put forward by Apple’s lawyer, who said that for the purpose of getting an injunction, Apple does not have to show that patent infringement would directly cause a loss of customers.

