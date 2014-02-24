Actor Sam Worthington charged with assaulting photographer in N.Y.

NEW YORK, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Actor Sam Worthington, best known for his starring role in 2009 film “Avatar”, was arrested and charged with assaulting a photographer in Manhattan’s Greenwich Village district on Sunday, police said.

The photographer, Sheng Li, was also arrested and charged with assault, reckless endangerment and two counts of harassment, the force added.

The 37-year-old actor was given a desk appearance ticket, requiring him to appear in court later this month.

Worthington, born in Surrey, England but raised in Australia, played the leading role of Jake Sully in “Avatar” and is slated for three more films in the series in coming years. His other major films include “Clash of the Titans” and “Terminator: Salvation.”